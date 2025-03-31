Quantcast

KMFA Classical 89.5 presents Getting Wild With Gin: A Cocktail + Chef’s Tasting Dinner

KMFA Classical 89.5

Hosted by KMFA’s Emilio Alvarez, this exclusive four-course tasting dinner will feature handcrafted cocktails made with WildGins Co.'s award-winning spirits, expertly paired with a specially curated menu from Chef de Cuisine Austin Ward and Beverage Manager Cody Vacante.

Special Guest Molly Cummings, Founder & Forager of WildGins Co., will take diners on a journey into the world of wild-foraged botanicals and the art of gin-making.

The menu will include Red Herring + Kingfish Crudo, Bee’s Knees + Lions Mane Mushrooms, Last Word + Lamb Chops, and The Matterhorn + Orange-Almond Cake.

WHEN

WHERE

gràcia mediterranean
4800 Burnet Rd Suite D-450, Austin, TX 78756, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/100215/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

$120

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
