KMFA Classical 89.5 presents Getting Wild With Gin: A Cocktail + Chef’s Tasting Dinner

Hosted by KMFA’s Emilio Alvarez, this exclusive four-course tasting dinner will feature handcrafted cocktails made with WildGins Co.'s award-winning spirits, expertly paired with a specially curated menu from Chef de Cuisine Austin Ward and Beverage Manager Cody Vacante.

Special Guest Molly Cummings, Founder & Forager of WildGins Co., will take diners on a journey into the world of wild-foraged botanicals and the art of gin-making.

The menu will include Red Herring + Kingfish Crudo, Bee’s Knees + Lions Mane Mushrooms, Last Word + Lamb Chops, and The Matterhorn + Orange-Almond Cake.