KMFA Classical 89.5 presents The Declaration Project Community Showcase

Photo courtesy of Lara Downes

As we approach the 250th anniversary of the United States, renowned pianist and cultural visionary Lara Downes is gathering voices from across the country to reimagine the nation’s founding ideals - Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness - through the power of the arts.

The Declaration Project is a national call to artists, creators, dreamers, and doers of all backgrounds and ages. Through music, poetry, dance, spoken word, visual art, or any expressive medium, the project is looking for personal reflections on what these ideals mean to individuals today - and what they could mean for the American future.

WHEN

WHERE

KMFA Classical 89.5
41 Navasota St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/134019/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
