KMFA Classical 89.5 presents The Declaration Project Launch Event with Lara Downes

KMFA Classical 89.5 will officially launch its participation in The Declaration Project, a national arts initiative led by pianist and activist Lara Downes marking the 250th Anniversary of the United States.

The event will feature a special appearance and performance by Downes; live music by Golden Hornet's Young Composers; a vocal performance by Local Opera Local Artists (LOLA); a special photo presentation by KMFA Board Member Emeritus Nancy Scanlan, a former professional photographer, sharing powerful images that explore the themes of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness;

Downes will share how The Declaration Project invites artists, students, and community members to submit original works - music, poetry, dance, spoken word, visual art, and more - as part of a national digital collection and upcoming video installation premiering alongside her DECLARATION concert in July 2026.