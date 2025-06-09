Quantcast

KMFA Classical 89.5 presents The Declaration Project Launch Event with Lara Downes

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Lara Downes

KMFA Classical 89.5 will officially launch its participation in The Declaration Project, a national arts initiative led by pianist and activist Lara Downes marking the 250th Anniversary of the United States.

The event will feature a special appearance and performance by Downes; live music by Golden Hornet's Young Composers; a vocal performance by Local Opera Local Artists (LOLA); a special photo presentation by KMFA Board Member Emeritus Nancy Scanlan, a former professional photographer, sharing powerful images that explore the themes of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness;

Downes will share how The Declaration Project invites artists, students, and community members to submit original works - music, poetry, dance, spoken word, visual art, and more - as part of a national digital collection and upcoming video installation premiering alongside her DECLARATION concert in July 2026.

KMFA Classical 89.5 will officially launch its participation in The Declaration Project, a national arts initiative led by pianist and activist Lara Downes marking the 250th Anniversary of the United States.

The event will feature a special appearance and performance by Downes; live music by Golden Hornet's Young Composers; a vocal performance by Local Opera Local Artists (LOLA); a special photo presentation by KMFA Board Member Emeritus Nancy Scanlan, a former professional photographer, sharing powerful images that explore the themes of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness;

Downes will share how The Declaration Project invites artists, students, and community members to submit original works - music, poetry, dance, spoken word, visual art, and more - as part of a national digital collection and upcoming video installation premiering alongside her DECLARATION concert in July 2026.

WHEN

WHERE

KMFA Classical 89.5
41 Navasota St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/108510/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

Admission is free with RSVP.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.