KMFA Midday Music presents Harmonies from Eastern Europe and Beyond featuring Kitka

For more than 40 years, the Oakland-based vocal ensemble Kitka has carried musical traditions from Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, learned directly from elders and culture bearers whose voices echo centuries of communal singing.

This performance celebrates Kolo, Kitka’s newest album, named for the circle dances that mark life’s passages - beginnings and endings, seasons turning, stories shared. Their singing is at once earthy and ethereal, raw and radiant, inviting listeners into a timeless sound world shaped by connection and renewal.