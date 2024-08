KMFA's Offbeat Concert Series welcomes Inversion Ensemble in a new concert, Fire, Water, and the Air We Breathe.The programasks questions of human existentialism. Are we a truly important species or simply a temporary environmental disruption? We are the “creators” of fire and technology, but also the inventors of the atomic bomb. And finally, is it our destiny to reach beyond this planet? Centered around a brand-new work from composer Juhi Bansal, the concert ponders existence itself.