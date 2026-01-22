KMFA Offbeat Series presents A Soundpainting Collaboration with Austin Unconducted & Andrea Ariel Dance Theatre

The KMFA Offbeat Series will feature a one-of-a-kind performance brings together Austin Unconducted and Soundpainter Andrea Ariel for an evening of music composed live, right before the audience's eyes. Using Soundpainting, a universal sign language for real-time composition, Ariel leads nine musicians of Austin Unconducted’s string orchestra as they create original works in the moment through gesture, movement, and deep listening.

There is no conductor. No written score. And no two performances are ever the same. Across three live-composed pieces, audiences will witness music take shape spontaneously, sometimes inspired by audience-generated prompts and occasionally inviting audience participation through voice or movement. The result is an intimate, energetic, and adventurous concert experience that blurs the lines between composer, performer, and listener.