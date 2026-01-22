Quantcast

KMFA Offbeat Series presents A Soundpainting Collaboration with Austin Unconducted & Andrea Ariel Dance Theatre

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Austin Unconducted

The KMFA Offbeat Series will feature a one-of-a-kind performance brings together Austin Unconducted and Soundpainter Andrea Ariel for an evening of music composed live, right before the audience's eyes. Using Soundpainting, a universal sign language for real-time composition, Ariel leads nine musicians of Austin Unconducted’s string orchestra as they create original works in the moment through gesture, movement, and deep listening.

There is no conductor. No written score. And no two performances are ever the same. Across three live-composed pieces, audiences will witness music take shape spontaneously, sometimes inspired by audience-generated prompts and occasionally inviting audience participation through voice or movement. The result is an intimate, energetic, and adventurous concert experience that blurs the lines between composer, performer, and listener.

The KMFA Offbeat Series will feature a one-of-a-kind performance brings together Austin Unconducted and Soundpainter Andrea Ariel for an evening of music composed live, right before the audience's eyes. Using Soundpainting, a universal sign language for real-time composition, Ariel leads nine musicians of Austin Unconducted’s string orchestra as they create original works in the moment through gesture, movement, and deep listening.

There is no conductor. No written score. And no two performances are ever the same. Across three live-composed pieces, audiences will witness music take shape spontaneously, sometimes inspired by audience-generated prompts and occasionally inviting audience participation through voice or movement. The result is an intimate, energetic, and adventurous concert experience that blurs the lines between composer, performer, and listener.

WHEN

WHERE

KMFA Classical 89.5
41 Navasota St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/130202/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

$35

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.