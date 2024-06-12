KMFA presents Disney's Fantasia

KMFA will present a special screening of the 1940 American animated musical anthology, Walt Disney's Fantasia. The timeless masterpiece is a celebration of sight and sound, featuring eight sequences marrying classical music with the most innovative animation of its day.

See dancing fairies, fish, flowers, mushrooms and leaves in the "Nutcracker Suite"; follow Mickey Mouse in his iconic role as "The Sorcerer's Apprentice"; laugh along with a comic ballet starring hippos, elephants, alligators and ostriches in "Dance of the Hours"; and hold on to your seat when the evil Chernabog summons restless souls in "Night on Bald Mountain."