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Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry in concert

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Photo courtesy of Knocked Loose

Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry come to Austin as part of their co-headline tour. The two recently collaborated on the song “Hive Mind.” Knocked Loose is touring in support of their 2024 album, You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, while Curry has released five albums in his career, most recently Melt My Eyez See Your Future in 2022.

Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry come to Austin as part of their co-headline tour. The two recently collaborated on the song “Hive Mind.” Knocked Loose is touring in support of their 2024 album, You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, while Curry has released five albums in his career, most recently Melt My Eyez See Your Future in 2022.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Amphitheater
1401 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/knocked-loose-denzel-curry-austin-texas-11-05-2026/event/3A0064B6A531ADA0

TICKET INFO

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