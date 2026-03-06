KOOP Radio & Composer Nathan Felix present KOOP Radio Day Party

The KOOP Radio Day Party is back for its fifth edition, featuring a day of live music with a mix of experimental, indie rock, jazz, synth-pop, psychedelic and Americana curated by local composer Nathan Felix. The lineup will include Moving Panoramas, Calico Sky, LCLS, The Whale, Dead Canyon Reunion, Nathan Felix & the Dirty Rotten Boys, Kim Simpson, Lee Trent, Della Terra, Mitts, Todochido (DJ set), Jawgut, Meredith "Scottie" Welborn, Billy Cody, Caleb Seboldt, Isadora Lilly, and Amnesia (Northeast High School).