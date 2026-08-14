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Kung Fu Cowgirl The Musical

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Kung Fu Cowgirl, 2026

Kung Fu Cowgirl The Musical follows a young woman from Kung Fu Village with Texas-sized ambitions. Fast as a roundhouse kick, dramatic as a spaghetti Western, and full of laughs for children and adults alike, this original Austin musical brings East-meets-West adventure. Audiences can expect infectious original music with Western twang and Eastern ripples, as funk, jazz, rap, and Broadway collide in a family-friendly showdown of kung fu, rodeo games, lasso whips, and a Chinese-versus-Texas barbecue battle royale.

Kung Fu Cowgirl The Musical follows a young woman from Kung Fu Village with Texas-sized ambitions. Fast as a roundhouse kick, dramatic as a spaghetti Western, and full of laughs for children and adults alike, this original Austin musical brings East-meets-West adventure. Audiences can expect infectious original music with Western twang and Eastern ripples, as funk, jazz, rap, and Broadway collide in a family-friendly showdown of kung fu, rodeo games, lasso whips, and a Chinese-versus-Texas barbecue battle royale.

WHEN

WHERE

Zilker Hillside Theater
2206 William Barton Dr, Austin, TX 78746, USA
https://www.kungfucowgirl.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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