Kung Fu Cowgirl The Musical follows a young woman from Kung Fu Village with Texas-sized ambitions. Fast as a roundhouse kick, dramatic as a spaghetti Western, and full of laughs for children and adults alike, this original Austin musical brings East-meets-West adventure. Audiences can expect infectious original music with Western twang and Eastern ripples, as funk, jazz, rap, and Broadway collide in a family-friendly showdown of kung fu, rodeo games, lasso whips, and a Chinese-versus-Texas barbecue battle royale.