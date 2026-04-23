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Kurt Vile and The Violators in concert

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Photo courtesy of Kurt Vile

Kurt Vile has released nine albums in his career, most recently Watch My Moves in 2022.

Kurt Vile has released nine albums in his career, most recently Watch My Moves in 2022.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.acllive.com/event/2026-07-13-kurt-vile-the-violators-at-8-pm

TICKET INFO

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