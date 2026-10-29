KUT Public Media presents ATXpained Live

ATXplained Live brings KUT News’ crowd-sourced storytelling series to the stage. Through humor, music and theatrical surprises, KUT reporters answer questions submitted by Austinites about the people, places, history and quirky traditions that make Austin uniquely "Austin."

ATXplained Live brings KUT News’ crowd-sourced storytelling series to the stage. Through humor, music and theatrical surprises, KUT reporters answer questions submitted by Austinites about the people, places, history and quirky traditions that make Austin uniquely "Austin."

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.