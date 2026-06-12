KUTX 98.9 presents MeadowFest

MeadowFest returns for its third year to continue its mission of raising awareness for youth mental health through music, community and connection. The mini music festival will feature live music, local vendors, activities for kids during the earlier hours, and community-focused programming.



Headlining MeadowFest is Grammy-nominated Afro-Cuban funk sensation Cimafunk, whose explosive live performances and genre-bending fusion of funk, hip hop and Afro-Caribbean rhythms have earned comparisons to James Brown from The New Yorker and praise from NPR, Billboard and Rolling Stone. Widely regarded by Austin fans as one of the most unforgettable Austin City Limits tapings in recent memory, Cimafunk leads a globally minded lineup celebrating Latin, Caribbean and independent music culture.