KUTX presents Halloween w/ The Jesus and Mary Chain
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Jesus and Mary Chain
This special Halloween concert will feature performances by The Jesus and Mary Chain, Protomartyr, Holy Wave, DAIISTAR, Blushing, and Commercial Breaks, plus DJ Tropicana Joe between sets. There will be two outdoor stages, live psychedelic visuals by TV Eye, and a costume contest.
This special Halloween concert will feature performances by The Jesus and Mary Chain, Protomartyr, Holy Wave, DAIISTAR, Blushing, and Commercial Breaks, plus DJ Tropicana Joe between sets. There will be two outdoor stages, live psychedelic visuals by TV Eye, and a costume contest.