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KUTX presents Halloween w/ The Jesus and Mary Chain

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Jesus and Mary Chain

This special Halloween concert will feature performances by The Jesus and Mary Chain, Protomartyr, Holy Wave, DAIISTAR, Blushing, and Commercial Breaks, plus DJ Tropicana Joe between sets. There will be two outdoor stages, live psychedelic visuals by TV Eye, and a costume contest.

This special Halloween concert will feature performances by The Jesus and Mary Chain, Protomartyr, Holy Wave, DAIISTAR, Blushing, and Commercial Breaks, plus DJ Tropicana Joe between sets. There will be two outdoor stages, live psychedelic visuals by TV Eye, and a costume contest.

WHEN

WHERE

The Far Out Lounge & Stage
8504 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78745, USA
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thefaroutloungestage/2284272

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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