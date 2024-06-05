Quantcast

L.C. Franke in concert

Photo courtesy of L.C. Franke

L.C. Franke comes to Austin in support of his debut album, Still in Bloom.

WHEN

WHERE

Stateside at the Paramount
719 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/11399

TICKET INFO

$25-$30

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
