L. Rhae Productions presents "The Climb: From Dues to News"

Unsplash Image from Mitchell Hartley, Graffiti by @l.rhae, Edits by @samsoper.art

"The Climb," an all-women art show curated by L.Rhae Productions, promises to be a transformative experience for both the artists and the audience. The exhibition isn't just about art - it's about the journey. It showcases the powerful, often challenging path towards becoming a professional artist.

The unique event brings together women at different stages of their artistic careers across various styles, from emerging talents to seasoned professionals. It will feature a fusion of street art, graffiti, and contemporary art, creating a vibrant space for artistic exchange and growth.

Five percent of gallery earnings will support SAFE Austin, which aims to prevent domestic violence.

WHEN

WHERE

ATX Organics
830 Airport Blvd Unit 2, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://lrhaeart.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
