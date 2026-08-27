La Fenice's The Spark presents Barbie Dream Heist

La Fenice's youth production company, The Spark, will premiere Barbie Dream Heist, an hour-long original physical comedy.

Barbie Dream Heist follows five Barbies and one Ken as they band together to stop Clos.IT in a scheme threatening to sabotage their spring fashion show. Inspired by the animated series Life in the Dreamhouse that many Spark members grew up watching, the show uses comedy and physical storytelling to take on very real issues - the encroachment of AI on creative work, and its environmental cost - without ever losing its sense of fun.

The Spark's members have spent two years training in corporeal mime, Commedia dell'Arte, and mask work alongside La Fenice's adult company members. Barbie Dream Heist is the first time that training has been put entirely in young artists' own hands: from script and direction to performance and design, every creative decision in the show belongs to its teenage company.