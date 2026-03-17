La Fenice Theatre Company presents Bridgerdown

A mysterious widow and her lovely daughter have swept back into London for the season. They are charming. They are elegant. They have excellent taste - in gowns, in company, and in dukes.

Austin's La Fenice presents Bridgerdown, a Commedia dell'Arte spectacular that asks the age-old question: what exactly does it take to get ahead in Regency society? The answer involves a rich duke, a marriage plot, and certain skills the widow and her daughter acquired during their years abroad that they haven’t quite gotten around to mentioning.

Part glittering romance, part sharp-edged farce, Bridgerdown weaves the breathless social intrigue of Bridgerton together with the, shall we say, particular appetites of Sweeney Todd - all brought to life through La Fenice's signature masked, mad-cap post-modern Commedia style.