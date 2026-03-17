Quantcast

La Fenice Theatre Company presents Bridgerdown

eventdetail
Image courtesy of La Fenice Theatre Company.

A mysterious widow and her lovely daughter have swept back into London for the season. They are charming. They are elegant. They have excellent taste - in gowns, in company, and in dukes.

Austin's La Fenice presents Bridgerdown, a Commedia dell'Arte spectacular that asks the age-old question: what exactly does it take to get ahead in Regency society? The answer involves a rich duke, a marriage plot, and certain skills the widow and her daughter acquired during their years abroad that they haven’t quite gotten around to mentioning.

Part glittering romance, part sharp-edged farce, Bridgerdown weaves the breathless social intrigue of Bridgerton together with the, shall we say, particular appetites of Sweeney Todd - all brought to life through La Fenice's signature masked, mad-cap post-modern Commedia style.

A mysterious widow and her lovely daughter have swept back into London for the season. They are charming. They are elegant. They have excellent taste - in gowns, in company, and in dukes.

Austin's La Fenice presents Bridgerdown, a Commedia dell'Arte spectacular that asks the age-old question: what exactly does it take to get ahead in Regency society? The answer involves a rich duke, a marriage plot, and certain skills the widow and her daughter acquired during their years abroad that they haven’t quite gotten around to mentioning.

Part glittering romance, part sharp-edged farce, Bridgerdown weaves the breathless social intrigue of Bridgerton together with the, shall we say, particular appetites of Sweeney Todd - all brought to life through La Fenice's signature masked, mad-cap post-modern Commedia style.

WHEN

WHERE

The Butterfly Bar @ The VORTEX
2307 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://www.lafeniceaustin.org/bridgerdown

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.