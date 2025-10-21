La Follia Austin Baroque presents Anton Nel and Keith Womer
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of La Follia
At this concert, Anton Nel and La Follia director Keith Womer will perform music written for harpsichords of all types. There will be a petting zoo at intermission and afterwards. Music by Bach, Scarlatti, Handel, and Couperin will be featured, as well as modern works by Hirabayashi and McLean.
At this concert, Anton Nel and La Follia director Keith Womer will perform music written for harpsichords of all types. There will be a petting zoo at intermission and afterwards. Music by Bach, Scarlatti, Handel, and Couperin will be featured, as well as modern works by Hirabayashi and McLean.
WHEN
WHERE
Redeemer Presbyterian Church
2111 Alexander Ave, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://www.lafollia.org/upcoming-concerts
TICKET INFO
$10-$60
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.