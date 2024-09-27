La Follia Austin Baroque presents Cast Your Vote! (for Baroque Music)
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of La Follia Austin Baroque
At this La Follia Austin Baroque concert, as a warm-up to the November election, the audience will cast their votes for their favorite Baroque music in a series of “runoff elections.” Audience members can choose between modern vs. Baroque instruments, cello vs. gamba, mystery composers, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
Redeemer Presbyterian Church
2111 Alexander Ave, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://www.lafollia.org/upcoming-concerts
TICKET INFO
$25-$60
