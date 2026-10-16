La Follia Austin Baroque presents Exotic Instruments of the Baroque
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Photo courtesy of La Follia Austin Baroque
La Follia Austin Baroque will present a rare chance to hear the hurdy-gurdy and musette, as well as the seldom heard cornetto, chalumeau, and sackbut. These instruments were very popular from the 15th century through the late 18th century and made beautiful and exotic music.
La Follia Austin Baroque will present a rare chance to hear the hurdy-gurdy and musette, as well as the seldom heard cornetto, chalumeau, and sackbut. These instruments were very popular from the 15th century through the late 18th century and made beautiful and exotic music.
WHEN
WHERE
First Presbyterian Church of Austin
8001 Mesa Dr, Austin, TX 78731, USA
https://www.lafollia.org/upcoming-concerts
TICKET INFO
$10-$30
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.