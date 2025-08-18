La Follia Austin Baroque presents Georg Philipp Telemann, the Greatest German Baroque Composer [Fight me!]
Photo courtesy of La Follia Austin Baroque
Back in the day, Georg Philipp Telemann was undisputedly the greatest composer in Germany. There’s a good reason for that. La Follia Austin Baroque will perform his exuberant and imaginative sonatas and concertos for flute, oboe, violin, cello, gamba, recorder, and harpsichord.
Arts on Alexander
2111 Alexander Ave, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://www.lafollia.org
$25-$30; $60 for three.
