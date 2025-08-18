La Follia Austin Baroque presents Georg Philipp Telemann, the Greatest German Baroque Composer [Fight me!]

Back in the day, Georg Philipp Telemann was undisputedly the greatest composer in Germany. There’s a good reason for that. La Follia Austin Baroque will perform his exuberant and imaginative sonatas and concertos for flute, oboe, violin, cello, gamba, recorder, and harpsichord.

