La Follia Austin Baroque presents Music for a Consort of Viols

La Follia will take a European tour of music from England, Germany, France, and Italy, featuring the lusciousness and intricacy of music for 4-6 viols. The concert will be directed by Eric Taeyang Mun.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.