La Follia Austin Baroque presents Music for a Consort of Viols

Photo courtesy of La Follia

La Follia will take a European tour of music from England, Germany, France, and Italy, featuring the lusciousness and intricacy of music for 4-6 viols. The concert will be directed by Eric Taeyang Mun.

WHEN

WHERE

University Presbyterian Church Austin
2203 San Antonio St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/lafolliaaustin/1804887

TICKET INFO

$10-$60

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
