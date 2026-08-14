La Follia Austin Baroque presents Music of John Dowland
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Photo courtesy of La Follia Austin Baroque
Kayleen Sanchez, soprano, and Arash Noori, lute, will perform music of the master English songwriter. Sanchez performs using Original Pronunciation, so the audience will hear not only the music, but the text, as Dowland’s listeners heard.
Kayleen Sanchez, soprano, and Arash Noori, lute, will perform music of the master English songwriter. Sanchez performs using Original Pronunciation, so the audience will hear not only the music, but the text, as Dowland’s listeners heard.