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La Follia Austin Baroque presents Music of John Dowland

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Photo courtesy of La Follia Austin Baroque

Kayleen Sanchez, soprano, and Arash Noori, lute, will perform music of the master English songwriter. Sanchez performs using Original Pronunciation, so the audience will hear not only the music, but the text, as Dowland’s listeners heard.

Kayleen Sanchez, soprano, and Arash Noori, lute, will perform music of the master English songwriter. Sanchez performs using Original Pronunciation, so the audience will hear not only the music, but the text, as Dowland’s listeners heard.

WHEN

WHERE

First Presbyterian Church of Austin
8001 Mesa Dr, Austin, TX 78731, USA
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/lafolliaaustin/2320004

TICKET INFO

$10-$30

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