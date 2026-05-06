Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center presents "Ice Age in the Wild"

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center will be transformed into an Ice Age landscape, as visitors can travel back in time and meet 15 gigantic mammals - including a 17,500-pound woolly mammoth - that have come out of extinction to stomp around the gardens. It’s been thousands of years since these massive creatures roamed the earth, and as visitors move through the gardens, they’ll get a glimpse of what that world was like. Featured creatures include a Woolly Rhinoceros, Giant Cheetah, Giant Lemur, Dire Wolf, and more.