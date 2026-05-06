Quantcast

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center presents "Ice Age in the Wild"

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center will be transformed into an Ice Age landscape, as visitors can travel back in time and meet 15 gigantic mammals - including a 17,500-pound woolly mammoth - that have come out of extinction to stomp around the gardens. It’s been thousands of years since these massive creatures roamed the earth, and as visitors move through the gardens, they’ll get a glimpse of what that world was like. Featured creatures include a Woolly Rhinoceros, Giant Cheetah, Giant Lemur, Dire Wolf, and more.

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center will be transformed into an Ice Age landscape, as visitors can travel back in time and meet 15 gigantic mammals - including a 17,500-pound woolly mammoth - that have come out of extinction to stomp around the gardens. It’s been thousands of years since these massive creatures roamed the earth, and as visitors move through the gardens, they’ll get a glimpse of what that world was like. Featured creatures include a Woolly Rhinoceros, Giant Cheetah, Giant Lemur, Dire Wolf, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
4801 La Crosse Ave, Austin, TX 78739, USA
https://www.wildflower.org/iceage

TICKET INFO

Free-$18

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.