Lake Austin Lights Holiday Boat Cruises

Lake Austin Lights features approximately 45-minute captained holiday boat cruises on Lake Austin. Guests travel through two 80-foot floating Tunnels of Lights and past illuminated holiday displays, with festive music and unlimited hot cocoa.

Lake Austin Lights features approximately 45-minute captained holiday boat cruises on Lake Austin. Guests travel through two 80-foot floating Tunnels of Lights and past illuminated holiday displays, with festive music and unlimited hot cocoa.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.