Lake Austin Spa Resort will present a festive holiday gathering filled with seasonal flavors, lakeside charm, and a little holiday magic, all in support of the Steiner Ranch Trail Committee.

The event will feature a special holiday brunch curated by Chef James Limon, seasonal cocktails and mimosas, and holiday music. Visitors can also browse special holiday shopping finds and gifts, create their own signature blend at an Aromatherapy Bar, and capture festive photos against the beautiful backdrop of Lake Austin.