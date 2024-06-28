Quantcast

Landmarks presents July Public Art Tour: Hidden Gems

Photo by Dror Salinger

Landmarks' monthly tour of their collection will explore "hidden gems," including Beverly Pepper's "Harmonious Triad," Juan Hamilton's "Curve and Shadow, No. 2," and Casey Reas' "A Mathematical Theory of Communication," among others.

Visitors can meet their docent at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on UT's East Mall.

WHEN

WHERE

The University of Texas at Austin
2515 Speedway, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://landmarks.utexas.edu/event/july-public-art-tour-2024

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
