Landmarks presents July Public Art Tour: Hidden Gems
Photo by Dror Salinger
Landmarks' monthly tour of their collection will explore "hidden gems," including Beverly Pepper's "Harmonious Triad," Juan Hamilton's "Curve and Shadow, No. 2," and Casey Reas' "A Mathematical Theory of Communication," among others.
Visitors can meet their docent at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on UT's East Mall.
