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Laura Rathe Fine Art Austin presents "Interwoven" opening reception

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Sydney Yeager, Fugitive Reds, 2026, Oil on linen, 71x66 inches

Laura Rathe Fine Art Austin will present "Interwoven," a two-person exhibition featuring new works by Texas-based female artists Sydney Yeager and Caprice Pierucci.

Though working in different mediums, Yeager and Pierucci share an intuitive approach to movement and form, celebrating the beauty found in transformation. Their practices intersect through a shared sensitivity to process, revealing abstraction not as a departure from nature but as another way of experiencing it.

While Yeager captures movement through the immediacy of paint and her signature wet-into-wet technique, Pierucci creates organic forms through sculptural repetition and layered materials. Together, their works invite viewers to explore the quiet dialogue between painting and sculpture, spontaneity and structure, and permanence and transformation.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 5.

Laura Rathe Fine Art Austin will present "Interwoven," a two-person exhibition featuring new works by Texas-based female artists Sydney Yeager and Caprice Pierucci.

Though working in different mediums, Yeager and Pierucci share an intuitive approach to movement and form, celebrating the beauty found in transformation. Their practices intersect through a shared sensitivity to process, revealing abstraction not as a departure from nature but as another way of experiencing it.

While Yeager captures movement through the immediacy of paint and her signature wet-into-wet technique, Pierucci creates organic forms through sculptural repetition and layered materials. Together, their works invite viewers to explore the quiet dialogue between painting and sculpture, spontaneity and structure, and permanence and transformation.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 5.

WHEN

WHERE

Laura Rathe Fine Art
907 W 5th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://www.laurarathe.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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