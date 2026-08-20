Laura Rathe Fine Art Austin presents "Interwoven" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art Austin will present "Interwoven," a two-person exhibition featuring new works by Texas-based female artists Sydney Yeager and Caprice Pierucci.

Though working in different mediums, Yeager and Pierucci share an intuitive approach to movement and form, celebrating the beauty found in transformation. Their practices intersect through a shared sensitivity to process, revealing abstraction not as a departure from nature but as another way of experiencing it.

While Yeager captures movement through the immediacy of paint and her signature wet-into-wet technique, Pierucci creates organic forms through sculptural repetition and layered materials. Together, their works invite viewers to explore the quiet dialogue between painting and sculpture, spontaneity and structure, and permanence and transformation.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 5.