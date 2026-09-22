Laura Rathe Fine Art Austin presents "OUTLAWS" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art Austin will present "OUTLAWS," a new exhibition featuring Texas-based painter Laura Goodson and photographer Steve Wrubel.

Marking the gallery’s first exhibition with both artists, "OUTLAWS" brings together two distinct artistic perspectives united by a shared fascination with the American West and the independent spirits who define it. From cowboys and rodeo riders to renegades and adrenaline seekers drawn to extraordinary pursuits, Goodson and Wrubel explore the adventure, independence, and resilience that have long shaped the Western experience.

Through painting and photography, the exhibition captures moments of intensity and freedom, offering an intimate look at the characters who embrace risk. Together, the works reveal a West that is both rugged and romantic. "OUTLAWS" invites viewers to experience the West through the eyes of two artists who find beauty in its untamed spirit, its remarkable people, and the moments that exist just beyond the expected.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 5.