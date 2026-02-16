Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Austin Bound" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art will open of its first Austin location with the inaugural exhibition, "Austin Bound." The milestone marks a significant moment in the gallery’s continued growth as a female-owned gallery with more than 25 years of presence in Texas. The opening brings its program of artwork to Central Texas, showcasing international and national artists selected for their technical mastery, pure color expression, and strong narrative vision.

The new location will be in Downtown Austin at 907 W. 5th Street.