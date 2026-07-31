Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Elsewhere" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Elsewhere," a group exhibition featuring works by Kevin Gillentine,Sandrine Kern, Chris Wood, and Mandy Racine.

Rooted in the enduring connection between nature, memory, and place, "Elsewhere" unites four distinct artistic voices through works that transport viewers beyond the present moment. Whether through tranquil landscapes, ethereal abstractions, or stylized figures, the exhibition offers a quiet sense of escape, inviting viewers to pause, reflect, and enter spaces where memory and imagination converge.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through September 3.