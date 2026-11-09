Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Eye Candy" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art Austin presents "Eye Candy," a group exhibition featuring seven artists who blur the line between what we see and what we think we see, creating works that surprise, delight, and invite a second look.

Here, nothing is quite what it seems. Steel appears soft enough to squeeze. Sand holds a fleeting gesture in place. Diamond dust turns a screenprint into something closer to jewelry. Resin, impasto, surfboard and sculpted metal each push their medium past its expected role, rewarding the eye up close and from across the room.

Bright, tactile and unapologetically joyful, Eye Candy is a feast for the eye, made with the kind of skill that hides in plain sight.