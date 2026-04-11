Laura Rathe Fine Art presents Meredith Pardue and Lucrecia Waggoner: "Of the Sun" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Of the Sun," the third show pairing the Texas-based female artists, Meredith Pardue and Lucrecia Waggoner.

Pardue’s atmospheric, gesture-driven paintings evoke the quiet poetry of the natural world, while Waggoner’s porcelain sculptures and installations bring a tactile, sculptural lyricism to that same organic sensibility. Together, their works exist in a harmonious dialogue - Pardue’s ethereal surfaces unfolding like a landscape for Waggoner’s delicate forms, each enhancing the other in a pairing that feels both intuitive and composed.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through June 6.