Laura Rathe Fine Art presents Meredith Pardue and Lucrecia Waggoner: "Of the Sun" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Of the Sun," the third show pairing the Texas-based female artists, Meredith Pardue and Lucrecia Waggoner.
Pardue’s atmospheric, gesture-driven paintings evoke the quiet poetry of the natural world, while Waggoner’s porcelain sculptures and installations bring a tactile, sculptural lyricism to that same organic sensibility. Together, their works exist in a harmonious dialogue - Pardue’s ethereal surfaces unfolding like a landscape for Waggoner’s delicate forms, each enhancing the other in a pairing that feels both intuitive and composed.
Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through June 6.
Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Of the Sun," the third show pairing the Texas-based female artists, Meredith Pardue and Lucrecia Waggoner.
Pardue’s atmospheric, gesture-driven paintings evoke the quiet poetry of the natural world, while Waggoner’s porcelain sculptures and installations bring a tactile, sculptural lyricism to that same organic sensibility. Together, their works exist in a harmonious dialogue - Pardue’s ethereal surfaces unfolding like a landscape for Waggoner’s delicate forms, each enhancing the other in a pairing that feels both intuitive and composed.
Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through June 6.
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Admission is free.