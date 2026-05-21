Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Pulp" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Pulp," a group exhibition exploring the expressive possibilities of paper as both material and muse. Bringing together a diverse group of artists, the show highlights works that are constructed from paper, inspired by its form and fragility, or transformed through innovative manipulation. From delicate, tactile compositions to bold, sculptural interventions, "Pulp" reimagines paper beyond its conventional boundaries.

The exhibition will remain on display through July 8.