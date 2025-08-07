Quantcast

Le Garage Sale

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Le Garage Sale

Le Garage Sale is back for another round of top-shelf fashion and fun. Guests can shop more than 160 boutiques, brands, and designers, all in one easy-to-navigate location. Participating vendors include local favorites like Estilo and Uptown Cheapskate, alongside a few out-of-state local brands, online boutiques, and a few recognizable name brands like Ugg and North Face.

The diverse products available range from luxe merchandise, jewelry, and accessories to everyday wardrobe staples, loungewear, and athleisure, children’s apparel, home decor, art, and more, all with Le Garage’s notable discounted price structure. The weekend will also feature a DJ, bites, drinks, and giveaways.

For anyone unable to make the weekend, leftover clothing and accessories from Le Garage Sale will be donated to the Assistance League of Austin Thrift House.

WHEN

WHERE

Palmer Events Center
900 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/le-garage-sale-tickets-1510559657599?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

$12-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
