Le Garage Sale is back for another round of top-shelf fashion and fun. Guests can shop more than 160 boutiques, brands, and designers, all in one easy-to-navigate location. Participating vendors include local favorites like Estilo and Uptown Cheapskate, alongside a few out-of-state local brands, online boutiques, and a few recognizable name brands like Ugg and North Face.

The diverse products available range from luxe merchandise, jewelry, and accessories to everyday wardrobe staples, loungewear, and athleisure, children’s apparel, home decor, art, and more, all with Le Garage’s notable discounted price structure. The weekend will also feature a DJ, bites, drinks, and giveaways.

For anyone unable to make the weekend, leftover clothing and accessories from Le Garage Sale will be donated to the Assistance League of Austin Thrift House.