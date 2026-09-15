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Leela - An Indian Community Theatre presents House of India

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Image courtesy of Leela - An Indian Community Theatre

In memory of her late husband, Ananya runs “House of India,” the last remaining restaurant in a once-flourishing Asian strip mall outside of Cleveland. All around her are pressures to change - from her finances, from her kids, and most persistently, from Jacob, a Thai-American entrepreneur (and current cook at the restaurant) who is determined to convert the traditional restaurant into a nationwide fast-casual Indo-fusion franchise. When things come to a head, Ananya must make a choice: give up on her husband's “American dream” and close up shop, or compromise on her values to stay afloat?

House of India is a play about South Indian food, familial expectations, and figuring out what really makes a "House" a home.

In memory of her late husband, Ananya runs “House of India,” the last remaining restaurant in a once-flourishing Asian strip mall outside of Cleveland. All around her are pressures to change - from her finances, from her kids, and most persistently, from Jacob, a Thai-American entrepreneur (and current cook at the restaurant) who is determined to convert the traditional restaurant into a nationwide fast-casual Indo-fusion franchise. When things come to a head, Ananya must make a choice: give up on her husband's “American dream” and close up shop, or compromise on her values to stay afloat?

House of India is a play about South Indian food, familial expectations, and figuring out what really makes a "House" a home.

WHEN

WHERE

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center
600 River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.atxtheatre.org/events/house-of-india-11-15-2026-239088

TICKET INFO

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