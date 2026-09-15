Leela - An Indian Community Theatre presents House of India

In memory of her late husband, Ananya runs “House of India,” the last remaining restaurant in a once-flourishing Asian strip mall outside of Cleveland. All around her are pressures to change - from her finances, from her kids, and most persistently, from Jacob, a Thai-American entrepreneur (and current cook at the restaurant) who is determined to convert the traditional restaurant into a nationwide fast-casual Indo-fusion franchise. When things come to a head, Ananya must make a choice: give up on her husband's “American dream” and close up shop, or compromise on her values to stay afloat?

House of India is a play about South Indian food, familial expectations, and figuring out what really makes a "House" a home.