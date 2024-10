City Theatre Austin will collaborate with Leela - An Indian Community Theatre for a special one-night-only reading of House of India, a new play by Deepak Kumar.

The story follows an immigrant woman and her American-born children as they struggle to maintain the family restaurant under the pressure of financial problems, her children, and an ambitious entrepreneur. The heartwarming play is all about South Indian food, familial expectations, and figuring out what makes a house a home.