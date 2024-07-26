Libra Bellydance and Fusion presents Alice in Wonderland and The Jungle Book

WHEN
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
Experience a journey through two tales brought to life through the art of world fusion dance. Bellydance Evolution presents The Jungle Book, a adventure through lush Indian jungles, blending diverse dance styles in a quest for harmony.
Meanwhile, Jillina's BDExperience transforms Alice in Wonderland with world fusion dance, delving into the whimsical realm of Wonderland's iconic characters. This production is going to be a fusion of storytelling and dance, promising an immersive experience celebrating the beauty of movement and imagination.
$45