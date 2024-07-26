Libra Bellydance and Fusion presents Alice in Wonderland and The Jungle Book

Experience a journey through two tales brought to life through the art of world fusion dance. Bellydance Evolution presents The Jungle Book, a adventure through lush Indian jungles, blending diverse dance styles in a quest for harmony.

Meanwhile, Jillina's BDExperience transforms Alice in Wonderland with world fusion dance, delving into the whimsical realm of Wonderland's iconic characters. This production is going to be a fusion of storytelling and dance, promising an immersive experience celebrating the beauty of movement and imagination.