Lil Wayne in concert

Photo courtesy of Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne comes to Austin in support of his new album, Tha Carter VI.

WHEN

WHERE

Germania Insurance Amphitheater
9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Del Valle, TX 78617, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/lil-wayne-tha-carter-vi-tour-austin-texas-09-16-2025/event/3A0062B594BD2D46

TICKET INFO

$72-$391

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
