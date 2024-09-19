Link & Pin Art presents Ellen Crofts: "Let Her Rip" opening reception

Link & Pin presents "Let Her Rip," a solo exhibition Ellen Crofts. The Austin-based artist creates constructions out of paper and other materials that reflect on the joy of creation and destruction.

In children's play, destruction is often as integral as creation - towers are knocked down, objects dumped, torn, or ripped apart. Through intuitive and joyful exploration, children learn about the world: they discover what their hands can do, the effects of the laws of nature, and the power they themselves can wield over the materials around them.

In her exhibition, Crofts approaches her materials with the same spirit of playful experimentation, offering an alternative to the passive, screen-based experience of the digital world. By puncturing, tearing, cutting, painting, and gluing - mostly using paper - she aggressively engages with the physical world of her materials, discovering the effects she can impose. The resulting artwork proposes an unmediated, interactive approach to the physical world, as a source of pleasure as well as power.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 27.