Link & Pin Art presents "Summer Exposure 4" opening reception

Link Pin Art presents "Summer Exposure 2025 | Fourth Session," featuring artists Ruth Lauer, Virginia Headley Maserang, and Heather Lecheler.

Lauer studied at the Minneapolis School of Art and Design and lived for 10 years in Europe before moving to Austin in 1991. Working in oil and acrylic, Lauer’s paintings celebrate community and poke fun at her own and humanity’s foibles. Her current paintings celebrate community pools and other Austin scenes.

Headley Maserang is a contemporary painter based in Georgetown. Her primary medium is encaustic - a combination of beeswax, damar tree resin, and pigment - but she often includes a variety of other media and collage to create layered surfaces rich with texture, emotive marks, and luminous color. Her body of work includes two-dimensional pieces on panel or paper, as well as three-dimensional assemblage.

Lecheler is a Texas native who started creating art after becoming curious about the antique drill press taking up space in her garage. Now joined by a scroll saw, paint, embroidery thread, and countless piles of scrap wood organized by a system only she understands, Heather is happiest hiding out in her crowded garage, making things.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 17.