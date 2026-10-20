Link & Pin presents "After" opening reception

After offers a collection of moments on a timeline we cannot know. Seven local and three national artists use a variety of media to create works that are grounded in the now but reach toward a threshold of no return, investigating the posthuman earth via techniques hard and soft.

Link & Pin Gallery presents an exhibition interrogating what landscape means on a planet being remade by the indifference of power. Curator Veronica Ceci has selected strata of possibility which, layered with time, hardens into an archeological record of what was and what endures. A rotating selection of exhibiting artists will be present in-gallery during the Austin Studio Tour.

Exhibiting artists include Leslie Abraham, Detroit, MI; Ariana Gomez Austin, TX; Raul Rene Gonzalez, San Antonio, TX; Philip Hershberger Topeka, KS; Bethany Johnson, Austin, TX; Katie Maratta, Austin, TX; Sarah M Newton, San Francisco, CA; Matt Rebholz, Austin, TX; Madelon Umlauf (Estate of), Austin, TX; and Suzanne Wyss, Austin, TX.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 22.