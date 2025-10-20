Link & Pin presents Lawrence Jolly: "All Things New" opening reception

"All Things New" features Lawrence Jolly’s figurative, nature, and interpretive paintings combined with ‘discovered’ dimensional objects creating a visual compendium of the human condition. In the exhibition, visual ascendency is accorded to old, common, and banal 3D artifacts and brought together in a cerebral milieu of painted imagery, dimensional iconography, typography, and precious leaf.

Together and separately, these artworks and their elements explore how our humanity is manifested through various relationships with ourselves, our technology, other humans, the divine nature, and nature itself.



Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through November 23.