Link & Pin presents Lawrence Jolly: "All Things New" opening reception

Image courtesy of Lawrence Jolly

"All Things New" features Lawrence Jolly’s figurative, nature, and interpretive paintings combined with ‘discovered’ dimensional objects creating a visual compendium of the human condition. In the exhibition, visual ascendency is accorded to old, common, and banal 3D artifacts and brought together in a cerebral milieu of painted imagery, dimensional iconography, typography, and precious leaf.

Together and separately, these artworks and their elements explore how our humanity is manifested through various relationships with ourselves, our technology, other humans, the divine nature, and nature itself.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through November 23.

WHEN

WHERE

Link & Pin
2235 E 6th St STE 102, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://linkpinart.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
