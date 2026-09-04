Link & Pin presents Paige Booth: "Domestic Tranquility" opening reception

In "Domestic Tranquility," Paige Booth explores the enduring idea of home through collage and mixed media. Beginning with the simple, iconic house shape - a square and triangle familiar from childhood drawings - she considers home as both a physical place and an emotional landscape: a source of belonging, memory, identity, and aspiration.

Drawing on the transitions and reflections of midlife, Booth examines how our understanding of home evolves over time. While homes may change, disappoint, or disappear, the desire to create connection, put down roots, and build a meaningful life remains.

Featuring vintage, found, and recycled papers that create layered imagery and symbolism, "Domestic Tranquility" invites viewers to reflect on what home means to them and where the idea of home continues to lead them.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 25.