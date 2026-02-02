Link & Pin presents Rhea Groepper:  "Bearing Witness [living in eventful times]" opening reception

"Bearing Witness [living in eventful times]," a solo exhibition of work by Rhea Groepper, features paintings of historical figures, endangered animals, and everyday people. These portraits of strength and resistance invite viewers to meditate on the nobility of individuals living and struggling amid world crises.

From the artist: “Nationally and internationally, we are experiencing a time of uncertainty. People’s rights are being threatened, wars are raging, species are threatened, and climate change is making the world less safe. These times require an empathetic presence by showing up, listening, sharing experiences to validate truth, provide support, and offer human connection.

"This exhibit bears witness to a cruel immigration policy that dehumanizes people, history whitewashed; books banned, innocent victims of war, species endangered by humans, as well as good people (leaders as well as everyday citizens) who are making the world a better place. We have personally and collectively been through a tough year, but I am very hopeful for our future. I’ve witnessed more resilience, community, and generosity than I ever expected. There is beauty and strength in diversity, and this exhibition honors that.”

Groepper is a contemporary realist painter, and her subjects are typically people and animals. Groepper’s practice is rooted in traditional oil painting technique, while using contemporary subjects, compositions, and rendering. Her experience as a graphic designer also influences her composition and color choices.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 29.