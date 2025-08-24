Link & Pin presents Samantha Melvin: "Genius Loci" opening reception

Samantha Melvin’s work investigates the dynamics of landscape and space from the lens of a gardener and an artist. The colorful mixed-media languages of drawing, painting and printmaking speak vibrantly about these environments where the grid reflects the human imprint.

Through layered botanical abstractions and patterns, gestural conversations of color, light, and form explore materiality and the biophilic interrelation of interior and exterior. Melvin explores our interaction with nature by focusing on the regional native species of wildflowers, plants and tall grass species.

Botanical shapes reference the varieties of plant species from her home and her travels as a celebration of place. Plants’ wild diversity is natural to where they take root – a living web of interconnected parts in which we plant ourselves. It is their adaptability within this web that reflects the ingenuity of a species in each locality. They are the spirit of the place, “genius loci.”

The exhibition will remain on display through October 6.