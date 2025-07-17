Link & Pin presents "Summer Exposure 2025" Session 3 opening reception

Link & Pin will present the third session of Summer Exposure, featuring the artists Jamie Brindley, Christina Green-Martinez, and Jesse Sublett.

Brindley is a multimedia artist and maker working in her hometown of Austin. Approaching art as alchemy is an important aspect of Jamie’s creation process. From working with naturally dyed fibers to turning scraps of yarn and fabric into intricately woven finished works, every piece is about the transformation: Lead into Gold.

For Green-Martinez, art is a medium to express and share her personal perspective of life and a shared appreciation of the medium and the natural world. In her more recent work, she seeks to capture images or feelings that she finds intriguing or that have intrinsic beauty. After attending a lecture by philosopher, architect and philanthropist Buckminster Fuller, she gained a new awareness of the physical world, both seen and unseen, from the microcosm to the macrocosm and the energy that flows throughout.

Sublett has been influential force in Austin culture since the late 1970s, when he was a founding member of The Skunks and The Violators, Austin’s first two punk bands. As a visual artist, Jesse is known for his bold color choices and depictions of bird life and nature that engage and challenge the viewer to deepen their personal relationship with the outside world. His bold, often whimsical acrylic paintings of birds in urban settings evoke the unique character of Austin, where nature and city life coexist in a dynamic, evolving dance.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 3.