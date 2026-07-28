Link & Pin presents "Summer Exposure" Session 5 opening reception

Link & Pin will present Session 5 of "Summer Exposure," a series of two-week group exhibitions showcasing local artists working in a variety of media.

Yazz Fawaz uses bold colors and textured brushstrokes to explore themes of womanhood, self-discovery, nature and belonging. Through acrylic, wood, aquatic substrate and other organic matter, she creates textures that invite the viewer to touch and feel, reflecting her journey towards self-determination, emotional liberation, and acceptance.

Adrienne Hodge is a multimedia artist and art educator working primarily in calligraphy ink. Her work explores the incandescent quality of life events, imagined landscapes, asemic writing, and dreams. She primarily works on paper using calligraphy ink in a process that blends drawn and painted layers.

Betsy Murphy’s work explores biophilia - the idea that humans intuitively seek out a connection with nature. She observes wildlife in the landscape around her and then deconstructs and reimagines those images through line, shape, pattern, rhythm, most importantly color. Her aim is to establish an emotional connection to the natural world.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 16.