Link & Pin presents "Summer Exposure Session 5" opening reception

Link & Pin will present "Summer Exposure Session 5," featuring artists Rachel Morgan, Carlie Pearson, Amy Xin, and Christie Stockstill.

Morgan from Huckynori Studios is a stained glass artist based in Austin. Her art incorporates humor and whimsy into nostalgic and popular themes.

Xin is an oil painter based in Austin. Her work is shaped by a deep fascination with Americana and consumerism, explored through the lens of her Chinese-American upbringing. Her work is instantly recognizable through its vivid colors and hand-painted text, echoing the charm of vintage advertisements.

Stockstill’s work combines technology - including an iPhone, digital camera, and post-production software - with a more physical, analog approach. That might mean completely wrapping a piano (and her husband) in yarn for a photograph or pulling the pages out of hymnals and pasting in the prayers she wants to see in them. She sews, cuts, and glues, builds props, and makes sets and clothing, not only to use in creating the work, but often as part of an installation. Her work has been shown in group and solo shows and hangs in the homes of collectors around the world.

Pearson is a mixed media artist, sculptor, writer, curator, and art Installer based in Austin. She likes to take junk, stuff that we take for granted, pass over during our journey, and transform it into a story of an internal landscape that may represent personal struggle. She’s interested in creating a dialogue about psychological underpinnings that are not necessarily always pretty. She works in order to explore and give solid form to her feelings.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 31.